Davidson, Duquesne meet in conference play

LEADING THE WAY: Duquesne's Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.5 points and eight rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Wildcats, Kellan Grady has averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 28 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.