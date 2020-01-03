Charlotte rapper DaBaby questioned in alleged attack in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WBTV) - Charlotte rapper DaBaby was detained for questioning in an alleged attack in Miami, Florida Thursday, police say.
According to the Miami Police Department, 24-year-old DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was detained and taken to headquarters for questioning in reference to an earlier incident involving a robbery.
The incident happened on SW 1st Avenue around 1:17 p.m. According to an affidavit, a victim in the alleged attack who identified himself as a music promoter, said he made an agreement with Kirk (DaBaby) for $30,000 to perform Thursday. The promoter and another victim say them met up with Kirk and gave him $20,000 and that Kirk demanded the rest of the money. The promoter says they began arguing before Kirk and others began attacking him, took his iPhone 7, credit card and $80 cash.
DaBaby was taken into custody and questioned by robbery detectives Thursday night.
This is DaBaby’s second incident involving police in just a matter of weeks.
On Dec. 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that they were launching an Internal Affairs investigation into a Dec. 23 incident involving DaBaby.
On that day in December, the rapper was formally cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay outside of Bojangles Coliseum after a show at around 11 p.m before being released from custody.
CMPD says their investigation is “to determine if officers followed department policies and directives during the incident.”
The Dec. 23 incident came hours after DaBaby gave gifts to 200 Charlotte children for the holidays.
CMPD has not said anything else about the status of their internal investigation. Miami Police did not provide any other information about Thursday’s incident.
