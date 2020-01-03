Charlotte rapper DaBaby questioned in alleged attack in Miami

The incident happened on SW 1st Avenue around 1:17 p.m. According to an affidavit, a victim in the alleged attack who identified himself as a music promoter, said he made an agreement with Kirk (DaBaby) for $30,000 to perform Thursday. The promoter and another victim say them met up with Kirk and gave him $20,000 and that Kirk demanded the rest of the money. The promoter says they began arguing before Kirk and others began attacking him, took his iPhone 7, credit card and $80 cash.