S.C. native Morant among top vote-getters in first release of NBA All-Star game tally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Crestwood High standout Ja Morant has been making a name for himself in the NBA this year.
The Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard is among the top 10 guards for the NBA All-Star Game following the first release of vote totals.
Morant received 77,081 votes, which was good enough for him to finish 10th in the initial return. As of Jan. 2, Morant is averaging 17.4 points and 6.5 assists per game. Morant has played 28 games this season and averages 29.3 minutes per contest.
He joins the likes of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, former MVPs James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry, along with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
Fans can vote for their favorite players every day by visiting the NBA website or by visiting Google.
