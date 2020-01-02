RCSD needs help identifying burglary suspect caught on camera

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking into a home in Richland County on New Year’s Day.
It happened at a house on Lochmore Drive, off Trotter Road near Leesburg Road.
Pictures released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department show a man breaking into the home through a window.
Deputies said the suspect took several things from the house and passed them to a person standing outside, who is not seen.
The man in the pictures is wanted on charges of burglary and breaking and entering. Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
