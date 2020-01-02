OCSO: Man charged after attempting to rob home, detained by relative of homeowners

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Springfield man after he was held at a residence where he had forcefully entered.
Robert Shugerts, Jr., 25, has been charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a crime and malicious injury to real property.
“This individual was discovered inside this home and held until sheriff’s deputies could be called,” the sheriff said. “There were items that were collected and placed together that he was apparently going to steal," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Shugerts was taken into custody Dec. 29 after he was found inside a Neeses home. A relative had stopped by the home located on Homeplace Road around 8 a.m. to check the property while the homeowners were away.
That relative noticed a golf cart in the yard and the front door of the home was open. The relative ran inside the home where he found Shugerts sitting on the floor with what appeared to be a shotgun. He then proceeded to hit Shugerts and pushed him against the wall and disarmed him.
The weapon turned out to be a shotgun stock. The relative held Shugerts until police arrived, threatening to use the shotgun stock if he moved.
OCSO investigators say that the residence was in “complete disarray” and that several firearms were stacked on a kitchen counter along with ammunition and other items.
Bond was set for Shugerts at $42,000 cash or surety during a hearing Dec. 30.
If convicted, Shugerts could face a 15 year minimum and up to life in prison for first degree burglary.
