Loved ones seek answers from deadly Lexington holiday party shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department continues investigating a shooting that took the life of 26-year-old Wesley Camp.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said he died after he was shot in the upper body outside a holiday party he attended just five days before Christmas.
WIS has reached out to Lexington Police multiple times since first reporting on this story, however, LPD will not release the name of the suspected shooter nor any additional details at this time.
Robin Kyzer has known Wesley Camp since he was four years old. She said she is close friends with Camp’s mom and Camp was her son Cody’s best friend.
“A momma, a wife, a father, sisters, friends have lost someone that we love dearly and the person that done it is still walking around and nothing’s been done,” Kyzer said. “His smile, his charisma, he could light up a room.”
Emotions ran high for Kyzer during the interview after reliving the pain of losing her son, Cody, in 2011 due to a motorcycle crash and now also a person she refers to as a second son.
“Now, I have to watch my best friend go through what I’ve already been through,” Kyzer said.
Lexington Police said the shooting took place during a holiday party at Southern Dreams Realty on Dec. 20.
Witnesses said Camp and another man got into a fight inside the building, which spilled out into the parking lot. Camp was shot outside.
Amber Jovanelly, Camp’s stepmother and co-owner of Southern Dreams, said she can’t speak on the details during the night of the party but said this is an unfathomable loss.
“Everybody is just devastated by his loss and, unfortunately, I don’t think life will ever be the same without him,” Jovanelly said. “Just the thought of losing him is absolutely... couldn’t even fathom it. So, it definitely was an extremely hard moment and one that I think that a lot of people will have a hard time forgetting.”
As family and loved ones continue to mourn, the fight for justice continues.
“it’s hard enough to have to bury your child but to have to know that the person who done it is still walking around free is just unimaginable,” Kyzer said.
Police said no arrests or charges have been made in this case yet, but it does remain under investigation.
LPD is being assisted in this investigation by SLED and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262.
Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:
PHONE TIP – Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)
WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”
MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.