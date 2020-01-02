Law enforcement cracks down on New Year’s Eve drinking and driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration and, for many people, their big night out includes alcohol.
Even with ride services like Uber and Lyft available, many people still take the risk and decide to drink and drive. Putting themselves and others in danger, that's where law enforcement comes in.
Lt. P.J. Blendowski with the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday night's issues were pretty minimal.
"Outside of maybe a few people having too much to drink or getting behind the wheel when they shouldn't have, we didn't have any significant issues as a result of the New Year’s celebration," he said.
Across the state, all available troopers were out in full force on the final night of their holiday version of their “Sober or Slammer” campaign, which ends Jan. 1.
Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was active on Twitter posting about multiple drunk driving arrests.
And for good reason, according to a study by Safewise, South Carolina ranks as the third-most dangerous state for impaired driving with nearly six deaths for every 100,000 people.
The total number of incidents, both in Columbia and statewide, have not been posted.
Officials expect them to be available in the following weeks.
