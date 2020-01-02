Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

APARTMENT EVICTION-FIRE
Affidavit: Man burned apartment after getting eviction note
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of starting the new year by setting fire to an apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice on New Year's Eve. News outlets report Forrest Lavery West was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Authorities were alerted to the burning North Charleston apartment complex about an hour into the new year, according to an affidavit. It says witnesses told authorities that West had been screaming about burning the building down and getting its owner some insurance money. West says he dropped a lighter and accidentally started the fire that displaced 16 people. No injuries were reported.
OYSTER-TREE-RECYCLING
South Carolina offers oyster shell, Christmas tree recycling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is calling for citizens to recycle used oyster shells and discarded Christmas trees through programs aimed at promoting growth of marine life. The state is continuing to expand its oyster recycling and restoration program, where used oyster shells can be dropped off after events such as oyster bakes and holiday parties. Natural resources officials say the recycled shells are reintroduced to local waters where they provide a surface for new oysters to grow. Live oysters then filter water and attract sea creatures to their reefs. The department is also accepting discarded Christmas trees to support fish attractors it maintains on lakes Marion and Moultrie
HUNTING DEATHS-SOUTH CAROLINA
Father, daughter killed in South Carolina hunting accident
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina man and his daughter were accidentally shot to death after being mistaken for deer on a New Year's Day hunting trip. The state's Department of Natural Resources said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were killed about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colleton County near Walterboro. The department says four hunters were trying to move deer when the Drawdys were shot by another hunter. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Spokesman David Lucas says information such as whether the Dawdrys were wearing blaze orange safety gear will be released when the investigation is complete.
BODY FOUND
Body found in SC's Sumter County
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old South Carolina man was found early Wednesday morning, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the body of Montrel Epps was found around 4:30 a.m. by a deputy during a property check after seeing Epps’ vehicle in the area, WIS-TV reported. Authorities said Epps' death marked Sumter's first homicide in 2020.
POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS
SC city's police chief resigns
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city's police chief, who had been under investigation for allegedly giving preferential treatment to a businessman, has resigned. Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller resigned Tuesday after First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced that Miller would not face criminal charges after a State Law Enforcement Division investigation, news outlets reported. City spokeswoman Leslie Fletcher says Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary. Meanwhile, Fletcher says Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as interim police chief.
WHITE NATIONALIST ARRESTED
White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Miami Herald reports that 36-year-old Augustus Sol Invictus was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff's deputies. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of South Carolina charging him with kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.