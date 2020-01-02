How to deal with the post-holiday blues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday hubbub is slowly fading away, and while you’re packing up ornaments and presents, have you noticed you’re feeling a little down?
Well, you aren’t alone. It might be the post-holiday blues.
A study from the University of Manchester said that 76% of returning employees estimate their stress levels are back to pre-holiday highs within a week of returning to work. There’s even a mathematical formula developed by researchers in Australia to assess how down you may feel when returning to work after a week.
If you have been feeling less joyful as the twinkle lights, parties and gift-giving winds down, experts have some ways you can deal with those emotions.
- Don’t rush back to work as soon as you return. Give yourself a day to recover from stressful traveling.
- Unpack immediately, organize your home and bedroom to prep for the week.
- Organize something you can look forward to when you get back, like a meal out with friends or an evening out.
- Set a small, achievable goal for your first week of the new year.
- Bring some of the holiday cheer to your regular life. Leave up lights and decor that brings you joy.
