Former NFL coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Former NFL coach Sam Wyche has died, according to our sister station in Cincinnati, WLWT.
Wyche would have been 75 on Sunday. He was currently living in Pickens County.
Wyche went into hospice on Dec. 30 and died Thursday morning of melanoma, officials with the Bengals organization confirmed.
Wyche coached the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is known for introducing the use of the no-huddle offense as a standard offense.
Wyche was also a Furman quarterback and spent time as a volunteer coach for Pickens High School.
Wyche was in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, the Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Minor Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wyche had a heart transplant in September 2016 after living with cardiomyopathy for 15 years.
