First Alert Forecast: First Big Rain of The Year On The Way

Alert Days Friday and Saturday Morning For Periods of Heavy Rain
Increasing clouds today will give way to rain developing by late evening as Low pressure to our South heads our way. Much of tonight’s rain will remain to our North with a much better chance of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning before skies clear for Sunday.
Alert Days Sunday and Monday
A warm front moves through the state Friday as Low pressure will move to our West. Windy and warm Friday with Highs in the lower 70s. Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Some rain could be heavy at times and a few areas of gusty winds. The system will move to our North and we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures Saturday afternoon into Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Increasing clouds today with Highs Near 60
- Alert Days Friday and Saturday morning for a good chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
- Clearing and cooler late Saturday and Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Increasing clouds showers by evening. High Near 60 Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Rain developing late. Lows lower 50s. Rain chance 40%
Alert Day Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with a 70% chance of showers/rain with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs lower 70s
Alert Day Saturday Cloudy with periods or rain in the morning. Breezy and turning cooler…clearing skies late. Rain chance 70%. Highs Lower 60s
