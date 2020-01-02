Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band coming to the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parrotheads, get excited! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make a stop in Columbia during his Slack Tide Tour.
The show is April 23 at 8 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
For fans who want to see the legend himself in concert, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will also perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit per customer. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
His concert tour was announced at the same time as the tour of the Broadway musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” which features Buffet’s greatest hits.
The closest the musical will come to the Midlands is Greenville and Charleston.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mistakenly said the Jimmy Buffet musical “Escape to Margaritaville” was coming to Columbia.
