SCHP: 1 dead following single-vehicle collision on Brock’s Mill Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred at 3:40 a.m. New Year’s Day on Brock’s Mill Road.
The crash happened near Rocky Hill Road six miles North of Cheraw.
Officials say a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving East on Brock’s Mill Road when it went of the road to the right side. The driver of the pickup tried to correct vehicle but overturned in the roadway.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. There were no other passengers in the pickup.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
