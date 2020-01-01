Officials: Estimated 30K ring in 2020 at Famously Hot New Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s largest New Year’s celebration saw about 30,000 people make their way to downtown Columbia to bring in the New Year, according to event officials.
The Famously Hot New Year celebration featured the Charleston musical group “The High Divers,” Columbia’s “Cottontown,” and Grammy Award-winning rap group “Salt-n-Pepa” in a free concert.
A fireworks display also took place shortly after the midnight countdown over the South Carolina State House as part of the festivities.
Famously Hot New Year has been in existence since 2011.
