Lexington woman critically injured in DUI crash urges use of sober drivers on NYE

Megan Diffee suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by Joseph Swearingen III, 24, on U.S. 1 in Lexington as she was traveling toward I-20 in May of 2018. Investigators said Swearingen was driving 60 miles per hour down the middle turn lane of U.S. 1, before veering off to the left and striking Diffee, who was traveling in the slow lane. The crash then caused the car traveling behind Diffee to rear-end her car.