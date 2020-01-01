LCSD: 2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Woodland Village apartments

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three men dead in a Columbia apartment.
Jeremy Savoy Cornish, 38, has been charged with murder and one count of first-degree burglary.
The first suspect, 21-year-old Justin Tyler Ellaree Hopkins, was taken into custody on December 22nd. He is being charged with three counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, 1st-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Cornish has been a part of our investigation since its early stages,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Witnesses told detectives early on they’d seen Hopkins running away from the scene and getting into a truck matching the description of one Cornish admitted he driving the day of the incident.”
Officials say they have gathered evidence that links Hopkins and Cornish to the incident.
Cornish was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He is awaiting a bond hearing.
