FIRST ALERT: More rain & isolated storms for your Friday and early Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler but more seasonable weather as we start 2020. It stays dry today and Thursday but more rain on the way for Friday and early Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temps this morning in the 30s with much less wind than yesterday
· Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s
· A couple of late day showers are possible Thursday (20%)
· Friday is an Alert Day for more heavy rain and gusty winds with a passing cold front
· Showers linger into Saturday AM but dryer for the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday
· 70s for Friday but cooler weather moves in for the second half of the weekend and into next week
First Alert Weather Story:
Temperatures this morning in the 30s with less wind than yesterday. Plenty of clear skies for the afternoon with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s.
No weather issues tonight with lows falling into the 30s. We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. A few late evening showers may roll in but for right now the rain chances are around 20%.
Rain chances will increase to 70% on Friday as a cold front slowly moves through the Midlands. Rain could be heavy at times by afternoon and evening. A couple of isolated storms are possible, too. That’s why Friday is an Alert Day.
Our winds will be gusty as well to 30 mph. Highs will rise into the 70s by Friday afternoon. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning but we’ll dry out for the afternoon on Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are around 40%.
New Year’s Day (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s
Tonight: Clear and cold with temps falling into the mid 30s
Thursday: More clouds with a few late evening showers (20%). Highs in the low 60s
Alert Day Friday: Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds (70%). Highs in the low 70s
Saturday: Some lingering showers early (40%). Drying out for the afternoon with temps falling into the 50s
Sunday: More sunshine but cooler with highs in the mid 50s
