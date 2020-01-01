Deputies: Body of Sumter man found on New Year’s morning

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a 23-year-old Sumter man was found early Wednesday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the body of Montrel Epps was found just off of McCrays Mill Road around 4:30 a.m. by a deputy during a property check after seeing Epps’ vehicle in the area.
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the victim’s family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
SCSO will continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information, you may contact the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
