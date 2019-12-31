Woman killed trying to cross Bush River Road near malfunction junction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was killed as she tried to cross a busy road in Columbia on Monday night.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Bush River Road near the interchanges of I-26, I-126 and I-20, investigators said.
Jessica Bugbee Stewart, 41, of Chapin, died at the scene, the Richland County coroner said.
She was hit by a Honda Civic and died due to blunt force injuries to her head.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.