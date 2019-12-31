UNCG looks for home win vs Mercer

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.