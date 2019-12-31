Sumter man wanted for murder in Tenn. arrested after police chase

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested by Sumter County deputies after a chase on Monday.
Deputies said Rasheen Greenwood II, 28, drove through a yard in an effort to avoid a license checkpoint at U.S. 76 and Avenue A in Mayesville.
That’s when deputies started to follow him, chasing him down several streets before they said Greenwood got out of the car and ran.
A K9 unit tracked the suspect down later on Foxworth Street, deputies said.
When they took Greenwood into custody, deputies learned he was wanted on a homicide charge in Tennessee.
He was issued a citation for failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension and taken into custody. Greenwood will be extradited to face charges in Tennessee.
Deputies said a passenger was with Greenwood at the time of the chase, but that person was not arrested.
