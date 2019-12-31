Sumter man wanted for murder in Tenn. arrested after police chase

Deputies said Rasheen Greenwood II, 28, drove through a yard in an effort to avoid a license checkpoint (Source: SCSO)
By Laurel Mallory | December 31, 2019 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 5:18 PM

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested by Sumter County deputies after a chase on Monday.

Deputies said Rasheen Greenwood II, 28, drove through a yard in an effort to avoid a license checkpoint at U.S. 76 and Avenue A in Mayesville.

That’s when deputies started to follow him, chasing him down several streets before they said Greenwood got out of the car and ran.

A K9 unit tracked the suspect down later on Foxworth Street, deputies said.

When they took Greenwood into custody, deputies learned he was wanted on a homicide charge in Tennessee.

He was issued a citation for failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension and taken into custody. Greenwood will be extradited to face charges in Tennessee.

Deputies said a passenger was with Greenwood at the time of the chase, but that person was not arrested.

