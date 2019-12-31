Jonathan Milling declared unofficial winner of At-Large seat for Richland One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The unofficial results for the Richland One school board At-Large seat special election has reported Jonathan Milling as the winner.
Milling received more than 5,600 votes during the New Year’s Eve elections.
Ashlye Wilkerson followed Milling with more than 1,900 votes.
Voters in Richland One voted Dec. 31 to choose who they wanted to represent them. Five candidates were on the ballot for the at-large seat.
Each candidate brought a different background and set of skills to the table to help lead one of the largest school districts here in the Midlands.
Dr. Johnny Ray Noble, a current pastor, former teacher, and college professor, said he’d like to see the district be more involved with the community. Dr. Lady June Cole, who has held multiple positions in education for over 30 years and is the former president of Allen University, says she’d like to see the schools redesigned with a focus on young people.
Michelle Drayton, a licensed counselor, said she wanted to bring mental health to the front of schools. Ashlye Wilkerson began her career as an educator in Richland One and is a business owner and currently serves on the Board of Trustees at Winthrop University. She planned to work on improving teacher retention.
Jonathan Milling, a lawyer and a Richland One district parent of four, said though he doesn’t have an education background, his skills would benefit the district by making sure the district is properly spending the government’s funds and exercising transparency.
Polls opened at 7a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.
