My Take: Serious sanctions not likely for UofSC

Note: This editorial aired Oct. 24, 2019 but was published to this site at a later date.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are well into the new semester at the University of South Carolina, but a controversy from over the summer continues to hover over the campus.
A complaint that claims Gov. Henry McMaster worked with the university’s Board of Trustees to make Bob Caslen president has led to questions by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). That’s the agency that oversees UofSC’s accreditation. Now, a review is being done.
If SACS finds any wrongdoing, sanctions could be handed down. They could be in the form of a warning or probation. However, the likelihood of the university losing its accreditation is very low. Another outcome is that SACS finds no wrongdoing and the case is closed. Supporters of Caslen believe the review is just a formality.
For sure, the road to Bob Caslen replacing Harris Pastides as the university’s president was a rocky one. No one is disputing that. Even though Caslen is now the head man, there are questions that need to be answered. We should respect the process as it plays out.
However, we should also temper any fears of serious SACS penalties. By all accounts, Bob Caslen is off to an excellent start immersing himself into campus life and the Columbia community.
The University of South Carolina has a proud academic history and a record of turning out strong leaders. That won’t change no matter the outcome.
That’s my take, what’s yours?
