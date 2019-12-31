A look back on what happened at the SC State House in 2019

One of the more controversial pieces of legislation is working its way through the State House; a Fetal Heartbeat bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state at six weeks. The House passed their version of the bill after hours of debate. Representative Eddie Tallon (R-Spartanburg) said, “I’m pro-life, my family is pro-life and if I had stayed on the floor for many more hours as long as we could get it done.”