A look back on what happened at the SC State House in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 2019 was a busy year for South Carolina lawmakers.
More than 100 bills were signed into law. Some of these new laws created incentives for professional sports teams changed ride-sharing safety and expanded the solar industry in the state.
Everything kicked off in January with the inauguration of Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina). Gov. McMaster was the first Columbia native to be elected governor in more than a century.
During his inauguration speech, Gov. McMaster promised to continue economic growth and improve education. He said, “What I see before is the brightest of futures. We must always think big. We must be bold.”
Lawmakers took him up on that challenged by filing an education reform bill in the House and Senate. The bill passed in the House and is now waiting for Senators to take it up in January.
There are many supporters and critics of the bill, including educators.
These educators took a stand this year. On May 1st, more than 10,000 of them rallied at the State House. On that historic day, they advocated for better pay, working conditions, more resources and to improve education for every student in South Carolina.
“I hope that with 10 thousand plus teachers coming forth, taking our personal time off of work, either personal days or unpaid days, that it’s showing legislators that we are a force to be reckoned with,” said Becky Kubinak a teacher from Lexington County.
Gov. McMaster spoke with WIS during the rally. He said, "What you hear and see outside is a reflection of frustration around the state for our education system across the state we have to make it stronger."
Teachers got a pay raise in 2019 and could be in line for another one in 2020.
One of the more controversial pieces of legislation is working its way through the State House; a Fetal Heartbeat bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state at six weeks. The House passed their version of the bill after hours of debate. Representative Eddie Tallon (R-Spartanburg) said, “I’m pro-life, my family is pro-life and if I had stayed on the floor for many more hours as long as we could get it done.”
Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg) said, "The fetal heartbeat bill is unconstitutional if I've ever seen anything that is unconstitutional. Roe V Wade is clear, and what we did today is effectively take a step back."
Senators are set to debate the proposed abortion ban in 2020.
More than 100 bills were signed into law. One of those bills is the Professional Sports Team Investment Act, also known as the Panthers Bill. The legislation was signed into law to help lure the Carolina Panthers’ team headquarters to the Palmetto State.
Critics of the legislation said this bill has made them want to look into how South Carolina does business. Senator Dick Harpootlian said, “We need to change how these deals are done....more transparency.”
The Legislative Audit Council is reviewing the economic incentive packages given to companies over the last decade.
The second year of the two-year session begins on January 14th.
