Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

FRATERNITY PROBATION-CLEMSON
3 Clemson frats placed on probation for hazing, misconduct
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A report says three fraternities at Clemson University have been disciplined for violating the university's code of conduct. Delta Chi, Phi Delta Theta and Chi Phi were investigated following accusations of harsh new member processes and placed on probation. Delta Chi is on probation until Dec. 2021 for forcing new members into personal servitude. Chi Phi and Phi Delta Theta are on probation until May 2020. Chi Phi forced members to drink alcohol and Phi Delta Theta withheld information during an investigation. A Clemson representative says all three fraternities were placed under sanctions they must adhere to. The fraternities didn't immediately respond to comment requests.
CFP GAME-NONSTOP FLIGHTS
SC airport adds nonstop flight to New Orleans for title game
GREER, S.C. (AP) — Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will offer nonstop flights to New Orleans for the Clemson Tigers' appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Clemson will play LSU at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Superdome. In a news release, the airport says American Airlines and United Airlines added three direct flights each to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans for Clemson fans attending the game in New Orleans. The Greenville News reports the flights will leave GSP between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14.
NEW LAWS-SOUTH CAROLINA
New SC laws taking effect with New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New laws that take effect on New Year's Day include measures that affect South Carolina boat owners and electric cooperatives supplying power to more than 1.5 million residents. Gov. Henry McMaster signed more than 100 bills into law over the past year. Most went into effect in 2019. The State reports new state oversight rules to better regulate electric cooperatives are effective Wednesday. One measure gives more authority to the state's Office of Regulatory Staff to audit the co-ops. In addition, another measure changes how boat owners keep their vessels legal. The state on Wednesday begins a three-year phase-in of new regulations that will require boat owners to register boats annually instead of every three years.
SLAIN TEEN
3 more teens accused in Spartanburg 15-year-old's death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Three more teenagers face charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in South Carolina that left a 15-year-old dead. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. They're accused in the Dec. 19 death of Kerolos Mina Zaky, of Spartanburg. Two other teenagers, 18-year-olds Jamazzeo Glover and Braelon Brown, face the same charges in Zaky's slaying. It was unknown if any of the suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
MULTISTATE ASSAULT
S. Carolina man pleads not guilty to kidnapping Maine woman
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A South Carolina man man charged with kidnapping a Maine woman who said she was repeatedly raped pleaded not guilty. Dustin Beach, of Green Pond, South Carolina, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges of kidnapping, interstate stalking and witness tampering. he Sun Journal reports that a judge previously ordered the 25-year-old Beach held without bail on the kidnapping charge. That was before other charges were added. Officials said Beach faces kidnapping and domestic charges in South Carolina for a similar incident.
STOLEN DOG
Man offers $10K for safe return of stolen dog named Bella
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is offering $10,000 for the safe return of his dog after someone stole his truck with the pet inside. Ben Brengle said in a phone interview that his dog Bella was inside the truck when it was stolen last week from outside a home improvement store in North Charleston. Brengle says he left the 2-year-old yellow Labrador mix in the truck because it was cold and rainy and he was only dashing inside for some lumber. Brengle says he was in the store for three minutes. By the time he returned, Bella and his white Chevy Silverado were gone.