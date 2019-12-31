Kershaw Co. man wanted for deadly shooting arrested in Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old Kershaw County man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 25.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department said Christopher Cravets was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on Friday in Conyers, Ga.
Cravets was identified as the suspect linked to the shooting that killed 41-year-old Delon Summersett on the 3000 block of Clark Street.
Investigators used video surveillance, ballistic evidence, and DNA evidence to ultimately identify Cravets.
Officials also found marijuana at the scene of the shooting, which led authorities to believe robbery was the motive.
Cravets is currently housed at a detention center in Rockdale County, Ga. and awaiting extradition.
Officials said Cravets, who was labeled as a known associate of the victim, is also wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping by the Hartsville Police Department.
According to Columbia Police Chief “Skip” Holbrook, the shooting investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.
