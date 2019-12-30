‘God’s Plan’: Turner goes from overlooked recruit to hero for Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

“I watched his tape, his highlight, and I'm looking at it and I'm going, this guy can play,” Swinney recalled. “I called his coach, and I was like, ‘Why does he not have any?’ And his exact words, he said, ‘I have no idea. He's as good a player as I've had in 50 years here being the head coach at Vestavia.’ So then I took it down and I took it to Brent (Venables), and I said, ‘Hey, I want you to watch this guy.’ Brent watched it, and he's like, ‘Man, who's this guy? Where is he at?’ and I said, ‘That's all I needed to know.’”