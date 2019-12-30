Get a free or discounted cab ride on NYE in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Partygoers can get home safely with a free or discounted ride in Richland and Lexington counties on New Year’s Eve.
The Alert Cab discount is sponsored by KW Beverage each year and is only for riders using Checker Yellow Cab.
Starting at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and going to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, people can get a free ride home up to $10 if their destination is a home or hotel in Richland or Lexington County.
The free and discounted rides are limited to those hours and drop off areas.
For people out on the town, there are three pickup points for Alert Cab rides. Those are:
- Near the fountain in Five Points
- Near Tin Roof in the Vista
- At the corner of Lady and Sumter streets
People can also call a cab from private parties or bars in other parts of town to get the discount. The number is 803-799-3311.
Riders have to let the driver know they are Alert Cab Riders.
Also, all parking meters in Columbia are free on New Year’s Day so people can leave their cars and get a ride home without worrying about getting a ticket or being towed.
