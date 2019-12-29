Today is An Alert Day for Showers and Isolated Storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Sunday
First Alert Monday
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-We have two alert days in place Sunday and Monday because of an unsettled weather pattern.
-Scattered Showers, Areas of Rain and Isolated Thunderstorms are possible.
-Expect Rain Totals around a half inch.-Today will be very warm
-A warm front has crossed the area and we will see daytime highs in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
The unsettled pattern has started in the area. A warm front crossed the area overnight expect some scattered rain across the area, at times the rain may come down pretty heavy.
We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder into the late afternoon and evening. There is also a chance of very breezy conditions through the overnight and into the Monday morning commute.
The overnight low will get down to 60° which is not very low at all and then as we head into your Monday we’re looking at daytime highs in the upper 60s. The entire event is expected to produce rain totals of around a half inch.
Dry and comfortable weather for Tuesday and Wednesday notice how both of those days are in the upper 50s that’s about where we should be for this time of year.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will see another opportunity for rain moving in but overall not a bad start to the new year.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First Alert Sunday: Scattered Showers, Isolated Storms. (50%) Highs in the low 70s.
First Alert Monday: Rain around for the morning then drying out for the afternoon (50%). Highs in the upper 60s
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday): More sunshine. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
New Year’s Day (Wednesday): Sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
