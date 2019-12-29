Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city is sweetening its retirement plan, but new city employees will have to contribute toward benefits for the first time. The Statesboro Herald reports the city's 300-plus employees will be able to retire beginning Jan. 1 with full benefits after 30 years of service, regardless of age. The City Council has also changed the rules to allow employees to collect pensions equal to more than half an employee's final salary, up from a limit of about one-third right now. New employees hired after Jan. 1 will be required to contribute 3% of their pay.