FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Tigers trail Ohio State 13-0 in second half

PHOENIX (WIS) - Clemson finds itself down 13-0 in the second quarter to Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
JK Dobbins has 141 rushing yards and a touchdown after the opening period. Meanwhile, Clemson put up just 77 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of play.
Also, ESPN has announced Tee Higgins is out for the remainder of the game following a hit he took in the first quarter.
Here’s a look at the scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03)
OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35)
SECOND QUARTER
OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11)
