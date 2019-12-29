FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Tigers trail Ohio State 13-0 in second half

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins carries for a touchdown during the first half of the team's Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game playoff semifinal against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Source: Ross D. Franklin)
By Emery Glover | December 28, 2019 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 9:24 PM

PHOENIX (WIS) - Clemson finds itself down 13-0 in the second quarter to Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

JK Dobbins has 141 rushing yards and a touchdown after the opening period. Meanwhile, Clemson put up just 77 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of play.

Also, ESPN has announced Tee Higgins is out for the remainder of the game following a hit he took in the first quarter.

Here’s a look at the scoring summary:

FIRST QUARTER

OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03)

OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35)

SECOND QUARTER

OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11)

