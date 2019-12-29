FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Etienne TD catch gives Clemson first lead of the night

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, left, runs for a touchdown past Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Source: Rick Scuteri)
By Emery Glover | December 28, 2019 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 10:54 PM

PHOENIX (WIS) - After trailing 16-0, Clemson roared back with 21 unanswered points to take their first lead of the night.

Travis Etienne now has a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for Clemson. JK Dobbins posted 141 of his 142 rushing yards along with a touchdown in the first quarter.

Clemson put up 213 yards in the first half to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance.

Here’s a look at the scoring summary:

FIRST QUARTER

OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03) - 3-0 Buckeyes

OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35) - 10-0 Buckeyes

SECOND QUARTER

OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11) - 13-0 Buckeyes

OSU: 33-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (7:20) - 16-0 Buckeyes

CU: 8-yard run by Travis Etienne (2:45) - 16-7 Buckeyes

CU: 67-yard by Trevor Lawrence (1:10) - 16-14 Buckeyes

THIRD QUARTER

CU: 53-yard reception by Travis Etienne (7:54) - 21-16 Tigers

