FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Etienne TD catch gives Clemson first lead of the night

PHOENIX (WIS) - After trailing 16-0, Clemson roared back with 21 unanswered points to take their first lead of the night.
Travis Etienne now has a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for Clemson. JK Dobbins posted 141 of his 142 rushing yards along with a touchdown in the first quarter.
Clemson put up 213 yards in the first half to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance.
Here’s a look at the scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03) - 3-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35) - 10-0 Buckeyes
SECOND QUARTER
OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11) - 13-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 33-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (7:20) - 16-0 Buckeyes
CU: 8-yard run by Travis Etienne (2:45) - 16-7 Buckeyes
CU: 67-yard by Trevor Lawrence (1:10) - 16-14 Buckeyes
THIRD QUARTER
CU: 53-yard reception by Travis Etienne (7:54) - 21-16 Tigers
