Driver killed in Eutawville crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (T&D) - A person died Saturday evening when a vehicle ran into a parked tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Boatswain Court in Eutawville.
A 2003 Hyundai ran off the left side of the road and struck a 2016 International tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was legally parked, Collins said.
The driver of the Hyundai, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.
Copyright 2019 T&D. All rights reserved.