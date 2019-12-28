2019 Year in Review: Trials of Tim Jones Jr., Kierin Dennis and Jason Lee

“All of us are having to go through our daily lives without an important person to us,” Sexton said. “She was something that was unstoppable and when she set her mind to something, it was going to get taken care of. Whether it be working on computers at the sheriff’s department, whether it be her fitness, whether it be her counting out 24 almonds because that’s what she was allowed to eat that day -- she was serious about those things and she always put her mind to it and took care of other people before she would take care of herself.”