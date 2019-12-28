Second 18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly ﻿﻿shooting of 15-year-old boy dead in car in Greenville County, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A second teen has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a car in Greenville County, deputies say.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said Braelon Jasper Brown, 18, was arrested Friday in connection with the deadly shooting on Dec. 19 of Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15.
Authorities said the motive was robbery.
According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, of Spartanburg, died Dec. 20.
Brown is charged with murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of weapon during violent crime.
Deputies first arrested Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, 18, in connection with the deadly shooting, Bolt said.
According to Bolt, Glover is charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Bolt said there is still an active investigation and more arrests are expected.
