RCSD searching for suspect who robbed Edo Hibachi at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a restaurant on Two Notch road.
Officials say the suspect entered Edo Hibachi on December 18th and robbed it at gunpoint.
