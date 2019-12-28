Proposed S.C. bill seeks to give more employment opportunities to those with disabilities

“When young kids go through school, they get a lot of support but then when they’re 18, 19, 20 and they’re out of high school and the structured curriculum and the structured help isn’t there for them, well what do they do?“ Andrews said. “They’re still adults. They still want to work. They still want to earn their own money. They still have goals, aspirations and dreams, and I think businesses should hire them so they can fulfill their dreams.”