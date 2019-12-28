‘A model citizen’: Emergency personnel lead massive funeral procession for Kershaw Co. Director of Emergency Services

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of citizens and emergency personnel in Kershaw County honored a man Friday who dedicated his life to serving and protecting the community.
Samuel Eugene Faulkenberry, known by friends as Gene, was the Director of Emergency Services in the county. He died Dec. 21 at the age of 62.
Friday, emergency personnel from across the Midlands attended his funeral service at First Baptist Church in Camden, and then honored him in a special way after the service. About 50 emergency vehicles -- from firetrucks, to EMS, to police cars -- led a procession from the church to the cemetery after the service.
“Gene was so instrumental to the county,” Chris Spitzer, the Lugoff Fire Chief, said. “He’s just done a fantastic job and we are truly going to miss him.”
Faulkenberry served Kershaw County for decades -- first as a firefighter, then as the Kershaw County Deputy Fire Marshal, and later as the county’s Fire Marshal. He became the Director of Emergency Services in 2016.
“He was a model citizen. He is the consummate citizen," said John Bowers, the Camden Fire Chief and Director of Kershaw County Rescue Squad. “He didn’t worry about a clock. He loved what he did and he loved helping people.”
Spitzer added: “You never saw Gene angry. He always had a smile on his face. So you could have the worst day of your life and meet up with Gene and he would change the whole perspective on it.”
Spitzer said his sense of humor and ability to lead brought all of the emergency departments together.
“It’s the point where we all need each other no matter what," Spitzer said. “Times have changed drastically and Gene was able to encompass that and bring all of us together and promote that.”
Officials said Faulkenberry’s death was sudden, and due to health complications. It’s unclear exactly what those health complications were, but it is clear that his memory continues to bring together the entire Kershaw County community.
“It means that at the end of the day, no matter what, we are all family and fire service there is no other way to say it -- we have a true brotherhood and sisterhood,” Spitzer said.
Officials said that fire services in other counties offered to cover for all of the personnel taking part in the procession -- another testament to that brotherhood and sisterhood in emergency services and in the entire Kershaw community.
