Midlands non-profit to expand re-entry program to help tackle recidivism

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands non-profit organization is asking for the community’s help this new year as they take on the task of keeping former inmates from going back to prison.
The Sumter-based initiative is called the Clean Slate Reentry Program, which helps former offenders become re-acclimated to society.
Derek Gamble, Executive Director of Clean Slate Reentry Program, currently owns one re-entry transitional house located on Highland Avenue in Sumter. The home can house up to six people.
His goal for the new year is to open another home right across the street that will double the amount of people they can help.
“Transitional housing is very important and is key to giving a person a piece of mind and helping them out with livelihood and residency and giving them some form of stability in what they are doing,” Gamble said. “This would actually make such an impact for clean slate because of the fact that it would be another home that would be owned free and clear and it actually would offer six more beds for people getting out (of jail). We normally offer our returning citizens four month stays here to be able to get on their feet and to be able to move onto bigger and better opportunities.”
Gamble said to open the new home, it will cost about $20,000 total.
“What we’re trying to do is actually gut the home out,” Gamble said. “The home has been vandalized and it has some fire damage and wires that have been pulled due to squatters and vagrants coming through, so we actually have to go through and do the electrical over, dry wall work, and actually go in and actually re-insulate the house and do some overall household inspection type stuff to bring it up to code.”
The goal is to help people like Terry Bickley, who just finished serving almost 15 years.
“It’s a big step you know from being in prison, it’s a big step to come out and be in the house,” Bickley said.
It’s the start to a foundation of what he says saved his life.
“I have my beginners permit, I have bank cards, a job, I feel like a brand new person,” Bickley said. “So yes, it did save my life.”
For Gamble, a former inmate himself, being able to help others in the shoes he once filled is the motivation behind it all.
“It gives me a great joy that they have another chance to actually get out and do the right thing, instead of consistently going through the revolving door of recidivism, going back and forth to jail,” Gamble said.
A local Walmart in Sumter donated $2,500, but Gamble said they are short about $17,500. To donate, click or tap here.
