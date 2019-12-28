Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NORTH CAROLINA-VOTER ID
Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge plans to block the latest attempt by North Carolina Republicans at the General Assembly to require a photo identification to vote. A federal court announced that next week Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the directive that is supposed to begin with the March primary until a lawsuit challenging it is settled. GOP leaders have been trying this decade to advance voter ID, saying over 30 states require it and it builds confidence in elections. Data show voter impersonation is rare, and the state NAACP says the mandate remains tainted by racial bias. The judge's order could be appealed.
FELONS-VOTING
Suit on ex-offender voting filed in close-divided N Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s law preventing convicted felons from voting until completing their full sentence is being challenged at a time when election officials and prosecutors are working to enforce the restriction more consistently. Three groups that help ex-prisoners reintegrate into society and six defendants unable to vote because of lingering punishments have sued. They say the restrictions violate the state constitution. North Carolina is among fewer than 20 states where people are barred from re-registering to vote until they complete probation or other close supervision. The State Board of Elections and criminal justice officials say they're working to better ensure felony offenders don't vote unintentionally.
AP-US-TINA-TURNER-MURAL-DEFACED-
Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika. The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville. Store owner Jesse McSwain said someone unconnected to the store covered the mural with a sheet before he could address the situation. Static Age called police and the Southern Poverty Law Center. McSwain said his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”
AP-NC-STOLEN CHURCH TRAILER
Stolen church trailer quickly recovered after Facebook post
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A church pastor in North Carolina says it only took an hour to locate a stolen trailer after putting out word on social media. The Fayetteville Observer reported Thursday that members of Vertical Church in Lumberton noticed the trailer was missing during a recent Christmas celebration. They called police and posted a message to Facebook. They found the trailer an hour later with the church's name spray painted over. But nothing had been stolen. Pastor Hector Miray said that whoever took the trailer would have been better off reaching out to the church rather than stealing from it.
BIRTH AFTER HEART ATTACK
Hospital delivers baby after mother suffers heart attack
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hospital says it has delivered a baby after the mother suffered a rare kind of heart attack. A news release from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says 29-year-old Brittany Little, who was eight months pregnant, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, a type of heart attack that occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel. She was treated in Hickory but suffered cardiac arrest and was transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital. Five days after she was transferred, Little gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Officer shoots teen trying to rob her, husband
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an off-duty police officer in North Carolina shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say multiple people approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband early Friday and attempted to rob them when Bishop drew her weapon and fired. According to police, the suspects fired back before fleeing. A 17-year-old male was wounded and taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Police say multiple charges will be filed against the wounded suspect. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.
HOBBIT AIRBNB
North Carolina mountains home to 'Hobbit'-themed Airbnb
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (AP) — O'er the misty mountains of North Carolina is a “Hobbit”-themed Airbnb. The News & Observer reports the hobbit house named “Hobbithenge” is nestled into a meadow in Weaverville. The listing says the house, which appears to be tucked into the earth, was handcrafted out of clay and wood. In addition to the wood stove and queen-sized futon, the listing says the rental also comes with mud, dust, spiders and a door that doesn't lock just yet. It emphasizes the home as “rustic," noting it also doesn't have hot water or much privacy. This rental is about 25 miles outside Asheville and isn't the only Tolkien token. Similar rentals are available in states including Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
RED WOLVES
Red wolves court battle reignites as governor urges action
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wildlife advocates have returned to court to prod the federal government to jump-start its recovery efforts for the critically endangered red wolf. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has lent his voice to efforts to bring the animal back from the brink of extinction in the wild. Amid the pressure, federal biologists plan to promote wild breeding among several wolf pairs. But environmental groups say much more work is needed. In November, Cooper sent federal officials a sharply worded letter warning that “the American red wolf is on the brink of extinction.” He noted only about a dozen remain in the wild.