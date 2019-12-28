FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and isolated storms Sunday into Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More wet weather is on the way for part of your weekend into early next week. In fact, Alert Days have been posted for Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Isolated showers are possible tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but showers will be possible.
· Isolated showers are possible Saturday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 70.
· Sunday and Monday are Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring areas of rain that could be heavy. Isolated storms are also possible Sunday evening into early Monday. Plan ahead.
· Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and in the upper 60s Monday.
· Mostly skies are expected for New Year’s Eve night. It will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s as we ring in 2020.
· Partly cloudy skies are expected New Year’s Day with highs in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, rain is in the forecast.
On Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. It will be warm, with high temperatures near 70.
Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! A cold front will move through the Midlands, giving way to areas of heavy rain and some isolated storms.
For Sunday, a few showers are possible early in the day. Higher rain chances arrive by Sunday evening and Sunday night. Again, some of the rain could be heavy. A storm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 50%. On Monday, rain will continue across the area, especially early in the day. Heavy rain and isolated storms are all in the forecast.
Be careful on the roads during your Monday morning commute. Rain chances are around 50%.
High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Sunday and in the upper 60s for Monday.
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s. By the time we ring in 2020, temperatures will be in the 40s. New Year’s Day will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs near 70.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Early (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday): Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
New Year’s Day (Wednesday): Sun and Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
