Escaped inmate who walked away from work crew found near Garners Ferry Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate with the South Carolina Department of Corrections who escaped Friday was tracked down later that night.
Eric Ryan Dickerson, 28, walked away from his work crew near Caughman Park just after noon Friday, SCDC said.
Around 10 p.m., SCDC said Dickerson was back in custody. He was tracked down in the Garners Ferry Road area.
He was in jail for a conviction of breaking into a car in Greenville County, according to SCDC records. He was sentenced to five years and started serving time in Aug. 2018.
Dickerson has been moved around between SCDC facilities several times during his sentence so far, but was most recently in the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia, assigned to a labor crew, records show.
He was eligible for parole in Oct. 2019, but is not projected to be released from jail until April 2021, according to SCDC.
Information on new charges he may face has not been released.
