Columbia tobacco industry has mixed feelings about new tobacco age law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The legal age for smoking or vaping tobacco in the United States is now 21.
President Donald Trump signed the measure into law Friday as part of the $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government. It was attached to spending bills that helped to avoid a government shutdown.
Many smoke shop employees around Columbia said they were scrambling to figure out how to deal with the changes, which now include checking IDs for a different year.
“Well I think that its a good thing, just 'cause its gonna help get it out of high schools and everything,” Dustin Laws, a former vape shop employee, said. “We gotta keep making it harder for kids to get it. There is gonna be a dip in sales -- we did have a few customers that we had that were under 21.”
Some within the tobacco industry see this new legislation as a death sentence for their businesses.
Laws used to work at a vape shop which is now closing, and he thinks it’s because of another piece of legislation on vaping. He says people were scared to come in after the flavor ban was issued. That federal ban went into effect back in September, prohibiting thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), South Carolina has already made positive strides to stop youth smoking and vaping.
CDC officials say 78 percent of our public school districts have adopted comprehensive tobacco-free policies.
