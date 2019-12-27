15-year-old shot ‘multiple times’ in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old was shot multiple times in northeast Richland County on Thursday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
It happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard, deputies confirmed. That’s at the Palmetto Palms community, near Killian Road.
Deputies say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper and lower body. Crews rushed him to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting should called Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
