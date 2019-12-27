19-year-old found shot to death on dirt road in Clarendon County

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A teen’s body was found with gunshot wounds on a dirt road in Clarendon County on Friday morning.
The 19-year-old’s body was discovered near Camilla Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Martavis Deangelo Armstrong McKenzie, 19, of Manning, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. McKenzie was the victim of a homicide.
Though he had “apparent gunshot wounds,” an autopsy will be performed Monday to determine his cause of death, the coroner said.
The SLED Crime Scene Unit is assisting CCSC with the investigation.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call deputies at 803-435-4414.
