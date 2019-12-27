Troopers searching for semi-tractor in fatal hit and run on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are searching for a semi-tractor that may have damage to the front passenger side after a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on I-95.
Troopers responded to the scene at I-95 southbound near mile marker 42, near U.S. Primary 21, which is about 12 miles south of Walterboro at 8:45 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Tidwell says a vehicle traveling south struck a pedestrian. The vehicle apparently did not stop and continued south on the interstate.
The vehicle they’re searching for is a 2008 to 2015 white Volvo VN Tractor that is believed to have damage to the front passenger side, Tidwell said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1580.
The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.