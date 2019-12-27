More than a dozen hurt in explosion at plant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a dozen people are injured after an explosion Friday morning at Textron Aviation (Old Beechcraft facility) in east Wichita.
Emergency crews were called just after 8 a.m. for a report of a possible explosion at the Textron Aviation East Facility in the 300 block of north Webb Road.
The Wichita Fire Department says a nitrogen gas line ruptured in plant three. The explosion was contained to that area. They say there are no health hazards. People nearby may see a plume of smoke coming from the ruptured vessel.
Right now, crews are searching the structure and checking the distribution system for a secondary rupture.
Textron Aviation officials say everyone is accounted for and the plant was actually closed for the holidays so only a limited number of people were there.
The EMS coordinator said eleven people were taken to the hospital with injuries, two others arrived in private cars. There are no reported deaths at the moment.
Welsey Medical Center told Eyewitness News that three patients were admitted in stable condition and two patients were discharged. Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis reports eight patients were admitted to its hospital. Four were treated and expected to be released, three are in serious condition, and one is in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion.
Copyright 2019 KWCH. All rights reserved.