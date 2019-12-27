Manhunt underway for Columbia inmate who walked away from work crew

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate with the South Carolina Department of Corrections has escaped.
Eric Ryan Dickerson, 28, walked away from his work crew near Caughman Park just after noon Friday, SCDC said.
Dickerson is a white man with blue eyes who is 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds. He is bald.
He was in jail for a conviction of breaking into a car in Greenville County, according to SCDC records. He was sentenced to five years and started serving time in Aug. 2018.
Dickerson has been moved around between SCDC facilities several times during his sentence so far, but was most recently in the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia, assigned to a labor crew, records show.
He was eligible for parole in Oct. 2019, but is not projected to be released from jail until April 2021, according to SCDC.
Officials want anyone who sees him to call 911. Do not approach him.
