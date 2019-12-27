Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MOTEL MURDER
2 men arrested for murder after Georgia motel shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Two men have been arrested on murder charges following a shooting death at a west Georgia motel. LaGrange police say 26-year-old Tony Reynoso of Columbus was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Thursday. Later, 32-year-old Joshua Osterman turned himself in to LaGrange police. The two men are accused in the Dec. 18 shooting death of 31-year-old Jeffrey Flansburg. He died at a LaGrange hospital after police in that city found Flansburg shot in the neck, lying on the sidewalk outside a motel room. It's unclear if Reynoso and Osterman have lawyers or whether a judge has considered bail for them.
PAROLED MURDERER-DEAD BODY
Sheriff: Man once convicted of murder hid wife's death
LAFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia man previously convicted of murder is now accused of concealing his wife's body. Local news outlets report 46-year-old Bob Jay Cole is charged with concealing the death of another person. Britney Nicole Parker was found dead in a field near LaFayette in June. An autopsy found that the 31-year-old Parker died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose. Investigators believe Cole moved Parker's body after she died, leaving the body in the field. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says investigators seized Cole's SUV and later found traces of Parker's blood inside. Cole is currently in prison on a parole violation.
NATIONAL GUARDSMEN-WHITE SUPREMACY
2 kicked out of National Guard over white supremacist ties
ATLANTA (AP) — Two men have been kicked out of the Army National Guard after activists uncovered their membership in a religious group tied to white supremacy. Brandon Trent East tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Alabama National Guard sent him a separation notice on Dec. 14. A Georgia National Guard spokeswoman says Dalton Woodward is no longer a member. The Atlanta Antifacists group published a report saying East and Woodward were leaders of the Norse pagan group Ravensblood Kindred. That group is part of the Asatru Folk Assembly, which researchers say endorses white supremacy. East was earlier forced to resign as a jailer.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING-SAVANNAH
Residents to leave as renovation set for Savannah building
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Savannah are being forced to move out after the building was sold. Local news outlets report that Atlanta-based QR Capital bought the Chatham Apartments in October for $25.6 million. Many current tenants of the 233-unit building receive federal subsidies to help pay the rent. Daniel Malino of QR Capital says managers and a national relocation company will help current tenants find new places to live. Advocates fear the relocations will worsen the lack of affordable housing in downtown Savannah. Malino says the building will be renovated starting in late 2020 or early 2021.
PRISON DEATH
Georgia inmate's death under investigation
HARDWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia state prison officials are investigating an inmate death as a homicide. Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections said Thursday that they believe inmate Michael Dawson died from injuries in a fight with another inmate on Christmas. Dawson was an inmate at Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick. Officials didn't name the inmate suspected of killing Dawson. They say the prison system and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death. Dawson was convicted in 2001 in Polk County for rape and aggravated assault. He was later convicted of murder in Savannah in 2008 and sentenced to life.
FIRE ENGINE CRASH
Officials: ATV driver killed in collision with fire engine
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a fire engine has died. News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday evening in Atlanta. Police say the ATV driver was traveling east and tried to go around a car. The fire engine was traveling west. The fire engine had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash. No firefighters were physically injured. Police say the ATV driver wasn't wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials haven't released his identity.
BC-VA-CARNIVAL WORKER SLAYINGS
Police still searching for body of woman killed 9 months ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're still searching for the body of a woman who police say was killed by a carnival worker nine months ago. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday that Athina Hopson is believed to have been shot and killed in March in a far western corner of rural Virginia. She was from Johnson City, Tennessee. James Michael Wright is facing murder charges stemming from Hopson's death as well as the death's of two other women he met through a traveling show. Police say that Wright told them that Hopson’s body fell from his truck while crossing a river bridge.
T25-CFP-PEACH BOWL
Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.