15 flu deaths reported across S.C., 1 in Midlands as flu activity increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The latest report on flu activity in South Carolina shows four more people have died from the illness, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
All four of those people were 65 or older.
During this flu season, 15 people have died in the state. Most of them have been 65 or older, but one person was between 18 and 49 and another was between 50 and 64.
To put that in context, a total of 1,025 people have been diagnosed with flu this season in S.C.
In the latest report, DHEC said flu activity in the Midlands increased from Dec. 22 to 28. It was the seventh straight week of “widespread activity” across the state.
Just in the month of December, eight flu deaths have been reported.
DHEC said 198 people were hospitalized due to the flu in the last week. During the entire season, more than 600 people have been hospitalized.
It’s not too late to get a flu shot.
